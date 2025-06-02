Markets
ISENF

IsoEnergy Launches At-The-Market Equity Program

June 02, 2025 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISOU), Monday announced that it has entered into an equity distribution agreement with Virtu Canada Corp. and Virtu Americas LLC to distribute upto C$75 million of common shares in the capital of the company.

CEO Philip Williams expects the program to work as an additional financing tool, enhancing the overall financial flexibility of the company.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the program for general corporate purposes, such as funding of corporate and project overhead expenses, financing of capital expenditures, repayment of indebtedness, technical studies and exploration in the United States and Australia, and additions to working capital.

ISOU closed at $7.45, up 0.27 percent on the New York Stock Exchange American on May 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ISENF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.