IsoEnergy Gains Support for Anfield Arrangement

IsoEnergy (TSE:ISO) has released an update.
IsoEnergy Ltd. has received a positive recommendation from Glass Lewis, a leading proxy advisor, encouraging shareholders to vote in favor of a share issuance resolution as part of an arrangement with Anfield Energy Corp. This endorsement follows a similar recommendation from Institutional Shareholder Services, highlighting the potential value of the deal for IsoEnergy shareholders.
