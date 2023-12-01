News & Insights

IsoEnergy, Consolidated Uranium Merger Gets Nod From Shareholders Of CUR

December 01, 2023

(RTTNews) - IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISENF), a uranium explorer and developer, revealed on Friday that the shareholders of Consolidated Uranium Inc. (CUR.V) or CUR have approved the previously announced plan of merger to create a diversified uranium company.

Further, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has also granted the final order authorizing completion of the Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act.

As per the deal, IsoEnergy will acquire Consolidated Uranium in exchange for 0.500 of a share of IsoEnergy for each common share of Consolidated Uranium.

As announced earlier on September 27, 2023, the equity value of the combined company is estimated to be around C$903.5 million.

Post transaction, IsoEnergy and Consolidated Uranium shareholders will own around 70.5 percent and 29.5 percent, respectively, of the new company.

