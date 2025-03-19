News & Insights

IsoEnergy Announces Share Consolidation Ahead Of NYSE American Listing Application

March 19, 2025 — 01:21 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISENF) has approved a share consolidation on a 1-for-4 basis, reducing its outstanding common shares from 192,310,581 to approximately 48,077,577, subject to rounding.

This move aligns with the company's application to list on the NYSE American, with trading expected to commence in early Q2 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

The consolidation, approved by shareholders on December 3, 2024, is set to take effect on March 20, 2025, with post-consolidation shares trading on the TSX under the symbol "ISO" starting March 24, 2025. Fractional shares will not be issued; instead, they will be canceled without compensation. Adjustments will also be made to outstanding convertible securities to reflect the new share structure.

CEO Philip Williams emphasized that the NYSE American listing will enhance IsoEnergy's market visibility, improve liquidity, and strengthen its competitive position in the uranium sector. He highlighted the company's high-grade uranium assets, including the Hurricane deposit in Canada, past-producing mines in Utah, and Coles Hill, the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in the U.S.

ISENF is currently trading at $1.59, unchanged on the OTCQX market.

