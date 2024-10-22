IsoEnergy and Purepoint Uranium Launch Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium (TSE:PTU) has released an update.

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Uranium have created a joint venture to explore and develop uranium properties in the eastern Athabasca Basin, covering over 98,000 hectares. This collaboration combines the assets and expertise of both companies to potentially accelerate uranium discoveries and create value for shareholders. IsoEnergy holds a 60% interest, while Purepoint holds 40%, with options to equalize ownership within six months.

