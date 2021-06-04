ISO trims forecast for 2020/21 global sugar deficit

Adds detail

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - The International Sugar Organization (ISO) on Friday forecast a smaller than previously expected global sugar deficit, with the revision driven largely by lower consumption.

The inter-governmental body, in a quarterly update, forecast a global deficit of 3.1 million tonnes in the current 2020/21 season, down from a previous projection in February of 4.8 million tonnes.

The ISO expects global consumption for the 2020/21 season (Oct/Sept) to be 172.4 million tonnes, down from a previous forecast of 173.8 million tonnes but still 1.2% above the previous season.

"Consumption was lowered in this assessment to reflect the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in India and Brazil and restrictions on holiday travel," the ISO said.

Expected global production in 2020/21 was raised slightly to 169.2 million tonnes, up from a previous forecast of 169.0 million tonnes, with an upward revision for Centre-South Brazil partially offset by lower estimates for Thailand and Cuba.

Centre-South Brazil production was seen at 38.1 million tonnes, up from a previous forecast of 36.5 million tonnes, reflecting increased allocation of cane to sugar.

Cane can be used to produce either sugar or biofuel ethanol and some mills can switch between the two depending on which is more profitable.

