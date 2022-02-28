ISO trims 2021/22 global sugar deficit forecast

Adds quotes, details

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The International Sugar Organization (ISO) on Monday trimmed its forecast for an expected global sugar deficit in the 2021/22 season (October/September) to 1.93 million tonnes from a previous projection of 2.55 million.

The inter-governmental body, in a quarterly update, said the cut was primarily by a downward revision in its consumption forecast to 172.44 million tonnes, down from a previous forecast of 173.03 million issued in November.

Global sugar production in 2021/22 was raised marginally to 170.51 million tonnes, up from 170.47 million seen previously.

The forecast deficit was slightly larger than the consensus in a Reuters poll issued earlier this month of 1.25 million tonnes for the 2021/22 season. SUG/POLL

The ISO said the outlook for prices was neutral to bearish.

"Fundamentals show a modest deficit, which is covered by sufficient buffer stocks, while trade data in recent months has revealed a capacity, and a willingness, by India to advance and market supply into the world market," the ISO said.

The report also noted that although ending stocks were seen lower at the end of the 2021/22 season, there was also less interest in holding them.

"The global COVID-19 pandemic changed perceptions and eagerness around holding stocks in the last two years. But this sentiment is now waning," the ISO said, noting the market should be well supplied once the Brazil harvest begins.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt, Editing by Louise Heavens and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.