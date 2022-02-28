ISO trims 2021/22 global sugar deficit forecast

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The International Sugar Organization (ISO) on Monday trimmed its forecast for an expected global sugar deficit in the 2021/22 season (October/September) to 1.93 million tonnes from a previous projection of 2.55 million.

The inter-governmental body, in a quarterly update, said the cut was primarily by a downward revision in its consumption forecast to 172.44 million tonnes, down from a previous forecast of 173.03 million issued in November.

Global sugar production in 2021/22 was raised marginally to 170.51 million tonnes, up from 170.47 million seen previously.

