ISO slashes sugar shortfall view, sees market as balanced

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The International Sugar Organization (ISO) sharply reduced on Wednesday its projection for a global sugar supply shortfall for the 2023/24 season (October-September), citing the record production in top grower Brazil.

In its November quarterly report on the global sugar market, the ISO projected a global supply deficit (the gap between consumption and production) of 0.33 million metric tons, down from the 2.11 million tons estimated in the previous quarter.

"It is the increase in Brazil's production that is the main factor driving the narrowing of the global deficit," said the organization, which gathers data from more than 80 member countries.

Brazil's sugar season has been near perfect in 2023 with ample rains earlier in the year boosting crop development, followed by dry weather that allowed for a quick harvest. Other regions in the world, particularly in Asia, had drier-than-normal weather that sharply reduced production.

ISO revised its global production view in 2023/24 to 179.88 million tons from 174.84 previously. World's sugar consumption was seen at 180.22 million tons, up from 176.96 million tons in August.

The organization said the large revision on consumption is supported by feedback from member states and fewer surplus stock on national balances.

The strong Brazilian export program, which helped the country command almost 50% of the global export market in 2023/24, failed to moderate price dynamics, ISO said.

Raw sugar prices hit 12-year highs last week SBc1.

"Additionally, there remain apparent deficits in supply for major destinations, such as China, and regional markets that are supplied through local raw sugar refineries," it added.

On ethanol, the ISO said world production in 2024 is set to fall to 113.7 billion liters from 114.1 billion liters in 2023. It estimated ethanol consumption in 2024 of 106.7 billion liters, little changed from 2023.

