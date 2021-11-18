ISO sees global sugar deficit of 2.55 mln T in 2021/22

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The International Sugar Organization (ISO) on Thursday forecast a global sugar deficit of 2.55 million tonnes in the 2021/22 season, with a diminished outlook for consumption reducing the size of an anticipated shortfall.

The inter-governmental body had previously forecast a global sugar deficit of 3.85 million in 2021/22.

The ISO, in a quarterly market outlook, put global consumption in 2021/22 at 173.03 million tonnes, down 1.44 million from its previous projection issued in August but still up 1.2% from the prior season.

"Downward revisions in national consumption totals reported by governments have been reflected in these latest figures, with lower tourism, domestic disturbances, and changing consumption patterns as contributing factors," the ISO said.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.