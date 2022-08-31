ISO forecasts global sugar surplus in 2022/23 season

Commodities

The International Sugar Organization (ISO) on Wednesday forecast a global sugar surplus in the 2022/23 October to September season, driven by record production.

The inter-governmental body's quarterly update projected a global surplus of 5.6 million tonnes in 2022/23, compared with a deficit of 1.3 million tonnes the previous season.

Global production in 2022/23 was forecast to rise to a record high of 181.9 million tonnes, up 4.5% from the previous season.

Global consumption was forecast to increase by only 0.5% to 176.3 million tonnes.

