ISO forecasts global sugar deficit of 2.12 million tons next season

Credit: REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

August 10, 2023 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The International Sugar Organization (ISO) forecast on Thursday a global sugar deficit of 2.12 million metric tons in 2023/24 (October-September), its first estimate for the upcoming season.

The deficit forecast is due primarily to an expected decline in production in top producer Brazil, as well as the seasonality of Brazil's harvest, the sugar industry body said.

The ISO, in a quarterly report, also reduced its estimate for a surplus in the current 2022/23 season to 493,000 tons from 850,000 previously.

It said its price outlook has shifted to neutral-to-bullish over the next three months as a result. Raw sugar futures SBc1 traded on ICE hit their highest in more than a decade in April, and remain at historically elevated levels.

For next season, global sugar production is seen at 174.84 million tons, down from 177.02 million this season, while consumption is expected to grow just 0.3% to 176.96 million tons.

"Higher domestic prices and limited product access in global hotspots is lowering consumption expectations," the ISO said.

ISO WORLD SUGAR BALANCE (OCT-SEPT, in mln tons)

2023/24

2022/23

Change(T)

Change(%)

Production

174.839

177.024

-2.185

-1.23

Consumption

176.957

176.531

0.426

+0.24

Surplus/Deficit

-2.118

0.493

Import Demand

64.373

65.380

-1.007

-1.54

Export Availab.

61.559

65.519

-3.960

-6.04

End Stocks

102.266

101.570

0.696

0.69

Stocks/Consump. Ratio

57.79

57.54

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

