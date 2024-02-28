News & Insights

ISO expects global sugar deficit of 689,000 T for 2023/24

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

February 28, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The International Sugar Organization (ISO) on Wednesday raised its forecast for the size of an anticipated global sugar deficit in the current 2023/24 season.

The inter-governmental body's quarterly report projected a global deficit of 689,000 metric tons for 2023/24 (October/September) compared with a deficit of 335,000 tons forecast in its last update in November 2023.

The ISO also estimated there was a global surplus of 308,000 tons in the 2022/23 season.

