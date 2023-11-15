ISNPY or CM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) and Canadian Imperial Bank (CM). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Canadian Imperial Bank has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that ISNPY has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

ISNPY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.62, while CM has a forward P/E of 7.90. We also note that ISNPY has a PEG ratio of 0.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.62.

Another notable valuation metric for ISNPY is its P/B ratio of 0.81. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CM has a P/B of 1.03.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ISNPY's Value grade of B and CM's Value grade of C.

ISNPY sticks out from CM in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ISNPY is the better option right now.

