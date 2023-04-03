Islet Management Now Owns 7.00% of Turtle Beach (HEAR)

Fintel reports that Islet Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.17MM shares of Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 26, 2021 they reported 0.60MM shares and 3.62% of the company, an increase in shares of 94.37% and an increase in total ownership of 3.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.98% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Turtle Beach is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 11.98% from its latest reported closing price of $10.02.

The projected annual revenue for Turtle Beach is $294MM, an increase of 22.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Turtle Beach. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 7.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEAR is 0.13%, an increase of 1.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.08% to 12,908K shares. The put/call ratio of HEAR is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 916K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEAR by 20.83% over the last quarter.

Hawkeye Capital Management holds 771K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares, representing a decrease of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEAR by 38.27% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 633K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCW Capital Management holds 536K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 526K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Turtle Beach Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Turtle Beach Corporation is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.org) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories.

