Íslandsbanki hf. (ICSE:ISB) Price Target Increased by 16.95% to 140.76

The average one-year price target for Íslandsbanki hf. (ICSE:ISB) has been revised to ISK140.76 / share. This is an increase of 16.95% from the prior estimate of ISK120.36 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ISK139.38 to a high of ISK144.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.27% from the latest reported closing price of ISK139.00 / share.

Íslandsbanki hf. Maintains 4.63% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.63%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Íslandsbanki hf.. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISB is 1.04%, an increase of 16.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 177,109K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 100,745K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,319K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,522K shares , representing an increase of 43.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISB by 99.21% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,986K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,989K shares , representing an increase of 40.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISB by 79.75% over the last quarter.

Global Macro Capital Opportunities Portfolio - Global Macro Capital Opportunities Portfolio holds 8,273K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,227K shares , representing an increase of 24.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISB by 20.89% over the last quarter.

Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio - Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio holds 6,785K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

