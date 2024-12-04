Island Pharmaceuticals Sees Boost in Voting Power

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AU:ILA) has released an update.

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd has seen a significant increase in its voting power, with Daniel Tillett’s holding of ordinary shares rising from 5.26% to 7.82%. This change reflects a substantial investment through a private placement valued at $420,990.01, boosting Tillett’s total shares to over 14 million. Such developments may intrigue investors watching the company’s stock performance.

