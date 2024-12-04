News & Insights

Stocks

Island Pharmaceuticals Sees Boost in Voting Power

December 04, 2024 — 10:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AU:ILA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd has seen a significant increase in its voting power, with Daniel Tillett’s holding of ordinary shares rising from 5.26% to 7.82%. This change reflects a substantial investment through a private placement valued at $420,990.01, boosting Tillett’s total shares to over 14 million. Such developments may intrigue investors watching the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:ILA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.