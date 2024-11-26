Island Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Dengue Trial Results

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AU:ILA) has released an update.

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: ILA) has announced a positive safety review from its Phase 2a clinical trial for a dengue fever treatment, boosting investor interest. The company’s CEO will discuss these findings in an upcoming investor webinar. This development highlights Island’s focus on repurposing drugs to address unmet needs in antiviral therapeutics.

