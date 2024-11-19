Island Pharmaceuticals to Quote New Shares on ASX

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AU:ILA) has released an update.

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd has announced the quotation of 10,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. The issuance of these shares follows the exercise of options or conversion of other securities, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial activities. Investors might find this move indicative of the company’s growth prospects.

