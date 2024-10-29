Island Pharmaceuticals Lists New Shares on ASX

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AU:ILA) has released an update.

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd has announced the successful quotation of 260,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. The move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial standing and provide additional liquidity for investors. This development could attract attention from market participants interested in pharmaceutical stocks.

