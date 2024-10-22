News & Insights

Island Pharmaceuticals Issues New Shares on ASX

October 22, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AU:ILA) has released an update.

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd has announced the issuance of 1,342,033 fully paid ordinary shares, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is likely to attract attention from investors looking for opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector. The announcement is a significant step for the company as it continues to expand its presence in the market.

