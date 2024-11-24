Island Pharmaceuticals Initiates Trading Halt on ASX

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AU:ILA) has released an update.

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: ILA) has announced a trading halt on its shares pending a significant announcement linked to the Safety Review Committee’s recommendation for its Phase 2a PROTECT study. This move aims to maintain market order and fulfill disclosure obligations, with trading expected to resume by November 27, 2024.

