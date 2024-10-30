Island Pharmaceuticals Expands Trials Amid New Funding

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AU:ILA) has released an update.

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd is making notable strides in antiviral drug development, securing a new funding of A$3.5 million to bolster its clinical trials and pipeline expansion. The company has initiated a Phase 2a/b PROTECT clinical trial and is exploring the acquisition of an antiviral molecule from BioCryst. With a new non-executive director on board, Island aims to leverage fresh insights and robust financial backing to drive future growth.

