Island Pharmaceuticals Expands Trials Amid New Funding

October 30, 2024 — 06:48 pm EDT

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AU:ILA) has released an update.

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd is making notable strides in antiviral drug development, securing a new funding of A$3.5 million to bolster its clinical trials and pipeline expansion. The company has initiated a Phase 2a/b PROTECT clinical trial and is exploring the acquisition of an antiviral molecule from BioCryst. With a new non-executive director on board, Island aims to leverage fresh insights and robust financial backing to drive future growth.

