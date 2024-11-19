News & Insights

Stocks

Island Pharmaceuticals Discusses AGM and Antiviral Progress

November 19, 2024 — 12:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AU:ILA) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd recently held its Annual General Meeting, updating stakeholders on proxy vote corrections for certain resolutions. The company, known for its work in repurposing antiviral drugs, is advancing its lead asset, ISLA-101, aimed at combating dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases. Successful FDA approval could potentially provide Island with a Priority Review Voucher, expediting future drug approvals.

For further insights into AU:ILA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.