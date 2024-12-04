Island Pharmaceuticals Director Increases Stake with New Share Acquisition

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AU:ILA) has released an update.

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd has reported a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Christopher Ntoumenopoulos, with the acquisition of over 1.68 million shares and options through personal and trust entities. The total transaction is valued at approximately $118,239, reflecting a strategic move approved at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting. This development may attract interest from investors looking at insider activities and potential growth signals in the company.

