Island Pharmaceuticals Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s recent Annual General Meeting saw the approval of several key resolutions, including the election of Christopher Ntoumenopoulos and the ratification of prior share and option issuances. While most proposals were carried successfully, some resolutions were withdrawn, reflecting mixed investor sentiment.

