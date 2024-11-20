Island Pharmaceuticals Appoints New Director with Share Interests

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AU:ILA) has released an update.

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd has announced the appointment of Phillip Randolph Lynch as a director, effective November 19, 2024. Lynch holds an interest in 260,000 fully paid ordinary shares and 80,000 options in the company through Lynch Thinking Investments Pty Ltd. This move could spark investor interest as the company strengthens its leadership team.

