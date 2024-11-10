News & Insights

Island Pharmaceuticals Announces Key Board Retirements

November 10, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AU:ILA) has released an update.

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd has announced the retirement of key board members Dr. Paul MacLeman and Dr. Anna Lavelle following their 2024 Annual General Meeting. Both executives have played pivotal roles in the company’s strategic progress and clinical achievements. The company plans to appoint a new Chair soon, marking a significant transition as it continues its focus on antiviral drug development.

