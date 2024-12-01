Island Pharmaceuticals Announces Board Member Resignation

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AU:ILA) has released an update.

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd has announced the resignation of Dr. Leigh Farrell from its Scientific Advisory Board due to work commitments. Dr. Farrell’s departure marks the end of a significant tenure where he contributed valuable expertise to the company’s antiviral drug development efforts. The company plans to appoint a new member shortly to continue advancing its strategic initiatives.

