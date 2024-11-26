Island Pharmaceuticals Advances with Promising Dengue Trial

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AU:ILA) has released an update.

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd has announced promising results from its Phase 2a trial of ISLA-101, which demonstrated anti-dengue activity and no safety concerns. The Safety Review Committee has recommended proceeding to the Phase 2b cohort, with plans to submit the findings to the FDA. This advancement positions Island Pharmaceuticals well to explore further pipeline targets with the support of recent funding.

