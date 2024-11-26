Island Pharmaceuticals Advances with Promising Dengue Trial

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AU:ILA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd has announced promising results from its Phase 2a trial of ISLA-101, which demonstrated anti-dengue activity and no safety concerns. The Safety Review Committee has recommended proceeding to the Phase 2b cohort, with plans to submit the findings to the FDA. This advancement positions Island Pharmaceuticals well to explore further pipeline targets with the support of recent funding.
For further insights into AU:ILA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount (PARA) Turned Down Apollo Global Management Seven Times
- Ford (NYSE:F) Calls for EV Incentives in the United Kingdom
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) $8B Payout Catches Workers’ Attention
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.