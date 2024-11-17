Island Pharmaceuticals Advances Dengue Clinical Trial

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AU:ILA) has released an update.

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd has announced significant progress in its ISLA-101 Phase 2a/b clinical trial aimed at combating dengue fever. The trial, which involves administering ISLA-101 to prevent and treat dengue infections, has completed the sample collection phase, and data is being reviewed by the Safety Review Committee. The company is on track to move to the Phase 2b trial stage by the end of the year, offering hope for a new strategy against dengue virus affecting millions annually.

