Island Pharma Seeks Quotation for New Securities

Island Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of 739,902 ordinary fully paid securities. The application, dated May 29, 2024, has been made to the ASX under the issuer code ILA. This move indicates a significant step for the entity as it continues to expand its financial horizons in the pharmaceutical industry.

