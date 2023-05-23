News & Insights

Islamist militants kill six at energy plant in Pakistan

May 23, 2023 — 02:38 am EDT

Written by Jibran Ahmad for Reuters ->

Adds detail from police, background

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, May 23 (Reuters) - Islamist militants stormed a natural gas and oil extraction plant in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing four police and two private guards, police said.

The attack by up to 50 militants took place at a plant run by the MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company in Hangu district near the Afghan border, said police official Irfan Khan.

No group has claimed responsibility.

The company did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Various militant factions, including the Pakistani Taliban, have operated out of remote mountains in the northwest for years, launching attacks on the security forces and infrastructure in their campaign against the state.

(Reporting by Jibran Ahmad; Writing by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Tom Hogue, Robert Birsel)

((asif.shahzad@thomsonreuters.com; +923018463683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.