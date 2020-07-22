World Markets

Islamist militants in northeast Nigeria execute four aid workers

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Islamist militants in northeast Nigeria have executed four aid workers and a private security guard, according to a video seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

MAIDUGURI, July 22 (Reuters) - Islamist militants in northeast Nigeria have executed four aid workers and a private security guard, according to a video seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

International Rescue Committee and Action Against Hunger, both aid groups, confirmed the killing of their colleagues and other humanitarian workers in statements condemning the executions.

Last month, the militants released a video in which the hostages identified themselves.

The execution underscores the increasing risk for aid workers in northeast Nigeria, where a decade-long conflict with Boko Haram and Islamic State's regional ally has fuelled one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

"You that are working for infidel organisations, you are working to deliver their mandate but they do not care about your plight," said a man wearing a balaclava in the video, with the five captives wearing red blindfolds and kneeling in a row in front of him.

"This is why whenever we abduct you, those organisations do not show any form of concern," he said.

When the man finished his speech, he and four other men in balaclavas and military fatigues shot the captives.

Since Nigeria's military withdrew into garrison towns they call "super camps", the northeast has become deadlier for many civilians, leaving previously safe major roads, much of the countryside and smaller towns unprotected.

(Reporting by Maiduguri Newsroom; Additional reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((paul.carsten@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: paul.carsten.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: @PaulCarsten)) Keywords: NIGERIA SECURITY/INSURGENCY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    What Losing U.S. ‘Special Status’ Means for Hong Kong

    Antony Dapiran, attorney and author of “City on Fire,” discusses President Trump ending Hong Kong’s special status with the U.S. and what it means for the city’s people and businesses. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular