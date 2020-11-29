World Markets

Islamic State says it launched rocket attack on northern Iraq oil refinery

Contributors
Ghazwan Hassan Reuters
Ahmed Rasheed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

A rocket hit a small oil refinery in northern Iraq on Sunday, causing a fire at a fuel storage tank and forcing a complete shutdown of operations after the blaze spread to a nearby pipeline network, two refinery officials said.

By Ghazwan Hassan and Ahmed Rasheed

TIKRIT, Iraq, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A rocket hit a small oil refinery in northern Iraq on Sunday, causing a fire at a fuel storage tank and forcing a complete shutdown of operations after the blaze spread to a nearby pipeline network, two refinery officials said.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for attacking the Siniya refinery, in a statement posted on the group's official channel.

It said two Katyusha rockets were used in the attack. It gave no further details on any casualties.

A spokesman for the state-run Northern Refineries Co, which manages a number of Iraqi refineries, earlier told Iraq's state news agency that two rockets had hit the Siniya refinery, causing a fire that it said had been controlled.

Officials said halting operations at the Siniya refinery, which has refining capacity of 30,000 barrels per day, was a safety measure to prevent further damage.

"We completely shut down production units to avoid extensive damage that could result," a chief engineer at the refinery said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

An oil ministry statement said firefighters managed to put out the fire at a fuel tank and cited Deputy Oil Minister Hamid Younis as saying that operations are expected to be resumed in "the next few hours after assessing the damage".

Sunday's attack signals that Islamic State militants are still capable of launching attacks against security forces and vital energy sites, despite being defeated during a 2014-2017 U.S.-backed military campaign.

There were no reports of casualties at the facility, which is near Iraq's largest oil refinery of Baiji in the Northern Salahuddin province.

(Reporting Ghazwan Hassan in Tikrit and Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Jan Harvey and Alexander Smith)

((ahmed.rasheed@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    Nov 17, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular