Islamic State claims responsibility for shrine attack in Iran

CAIRO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Islamic state claimed responsibility for a shrine attack in the Iranian city of Shiraz on Wednesday, a statement on their telegram channel said.

The attack on a Shi'ite Muslim shrine in Shiraz killed 13 people on Wednesday, authorities said, and President Ebrahim Raisi vowed that the shooting would not go unanswered.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab)

