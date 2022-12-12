World Markets

Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul hotel attack -group on Telegram

December 12, 2022 — 03:45 pm EST

Written by Nayera Abdallah for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed on Monday responsibility for an attack on a hotel in central Kabul popular with Chinese nationals, the group said on its channel on Telegram.

Armed men opened fire on Monday inside the hotel, and at least three gunmen were killed by security forces. Kabul's Emergency Hospital, run by an Italian non-profit, reported receiving 21 casualties - 18 injured and three dead on arrival.

