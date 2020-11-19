Islamic state claims responsibility for gas pipeline blast between Egypt and Israel
CAIRO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Islamic state claimed responsibility for the gas pipeline blast between Egypt and Israel on Thursday, without giving evidence, a statement on their telegram channel read.
(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek Editing by Chris Reese)
