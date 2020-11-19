World Markets

Islamic state claims responsibility for gas pipeline blast between Egypt and Israel

Hesham Abdul Khalek Reuters
Islamic state claimed responsibility for the gas pipeline blast between Egypt and Israel on Thursday, without giving evidence, a statement on their telegram channel read. (Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek Editing by Chris Reese) ((Hesham.AbdulKhalek@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL8N2I565D

