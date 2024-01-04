News & Insights

Islamic state claims responsibility for attacks that killed nearly 100 people in Iran - group on telegram

Credit: REUTERS/WANA NEWS AGENCY

January 04, 2024 — 10:58 am EST

Written by Clauda Tanios for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020.

The group posted a statement on its affiliate Telegram channels.

(Reporting by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Alex Richardson)

