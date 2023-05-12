Islamic Jihad leader killed in latest Israeli strike in Gaza -official

Adds identity of Islamic Jihad leader

GAZA, May 12 (Reuters) - A senior leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group was killed in the latest Israeli air strike on an apartment in the Gaza Strip on Friday, according to an official from the group.

A total of two Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in the strike, medical officials said.

