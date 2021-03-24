US Markets
C

Islamic Development Bank sells $2.5 bln in sustainability sukuk

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) on Wednesday raised $2.5 billion via a five-year sustainability sukuk, or Islamic bond, at 33 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps, a document showed.

By Yousef Saba

DUBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) on Wednesday raised $2.5 billion via a five-year sustainability sukuk, or Islamic bond, at 33 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps, a document showed.

The spread tightened from initial guidance on Tuesday of 39 bps over mid-swaps after IsDB received more than $2.65 billion in orders for the sale, according to the document issued by one of the banks on the deal and seen by Reuters.

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes or to finance or refinance eligible projects in accordance with IsDB's sustainable finance framework, the preliminary prospectus for the sukuk showed.

Under the framework, sustainability sukuk can finance green projects such as those focused on renewable energy and sustainable water and wastewater management, or social projects including affordable housing and access to essential services.

IsDB, which is triple-A rated, is a regular issuer in the capital markets and raised $3.5 billion across two sukuk deals last year. The development bank issued 1 billion euro of green sukuk in November 2019 under its sustainable finance framework.

Citi C.N, HSBC HSBA.L, Goldman Sachs GS.N, Natixis CNAT.PA, Societe Generale SOGN.PA, Standard Chartered STAN.L and Warba Bank WARB.KW arranged the deal.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alison Williams and Hugh Lawson)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C GS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular