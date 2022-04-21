World Markets
C

Islamic Development Bank sells $1.6 billion sukuk - document

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank sold on Thursday $1.6 billion in five-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, at 50 basis points over mid-swaps, a bank document showed.

Updates with size, launch, final spread

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank sold on Thursday $1.6 billion in five-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, at 50 basis points over mid-swaps, a bank document showed.

The spread was tightened from initial price guidance on Wednesday of around 60 bps over mid-swaps after the bonds drew more than $2.2 billion in demand.

Citi C.N, DIB DISB.DU, HSBC HSBA.L, KFH Capital KFH.KW, Natixis, SMBC Nikko 8316.T, SNB Capital 1180.SE, Societe Generale SOGN.PA and Standard Chartered STAN.L arranged the deal.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular