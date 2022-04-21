Islamic Development Bank sells $1.6 billion sukuk - document

Updates with size, launch, final spread

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank sold on Thursday $1.6 billion in five-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, at 50 basis points over mid-swaps, a bank document showed.

The spread was tightened from initial price guidance on Wednesday of around 60 bps over mid-swaps after the bonds drew more than $2.2 billion in demand.

Citi C.N, DIB DISB.DU, HSBC HSBA.L, KFH Capital KFH.KW, Natixis, SMBC Nikko 8316.T, SNB Capital 1180.SE, Societe Generale SOGN.PA and Standard Chartered STAN.L arranged the deal.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Toby Chopra)

