Islamic Development Bank hires banks for dollar sukuk - document

DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank has hired banks for a potential sale of U.S. dollar-denominated five-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Monday.

The triple-A rated financial institution has mandated Citi, Credit Agricole, Emirates NBD Capital, Gulf International Bank, HSBC, the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, Natixis, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered to arrange the issuance, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Davide Barbuscia)

