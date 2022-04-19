Islamic Development Bank hires banks for 5-year dollar sukuk - document

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank has hired a group of banks to arrange the sale of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

Citi C.N, DIB DISB.DU, HSBC HSBA.L, KFH Capital KFH.KW, Natixis, SMBC Nikko 8316.T, SNB Capital 1180.SE, Societe Generale SOGN.PA and Standard Chartered STAN.L will arrange investor calls starting on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

A five-year fixed-rate sukuk issuance will follow, subject to market conditions, the document said. It will be of benchmark size, which typically means at least $500 million.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.