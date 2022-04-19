World Markets
C

Islamic Development Bank hires banks for 5-year dollar sukuk - document

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank has hired a group of banks to arrange the sale of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank has hired a group of banks to arrange the sale of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

Citi C.N, DIB DISB.DU, HSBC HSBA.L, KFH Capital KFH.KW, Natixis, SMBC Nikko 8316.T, SNB Capital 1180.SE, Societe Generale SOGN.PA and Standard Chartered STAN.L will arrange investor calls starting on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

A five-year fixed-rate sukuk issuance will follow, subject to market conditions, the document said. It will be of benchmark size, which typically means at least $500 million.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular