Islamic Development Bank gets orders over $1.7 bln for sukuk - document

Yousef Saba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REEM BAESHEN

DUBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank tightened the price guidance on Wednesday for five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sustainability sukuk, or Islamic bonds, after receiving over $1.7 billion in orders, a document showed.

Guidance was tightened to around 37 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps from initial guidance on Tuesday of 39 bps over mid-swaps, according to the document issued by one of the banks on the deal and seen by Reuters.

Citi C.N, HSBC HSBA.L, Goldman Sachs GS.N, Natixis CNAT.PA, Societe Generale SOGN.PA, Standard Chartered STAN.L and Warba Bank WARB.KW are arranging the deal, which is expected to launch later on Wednesday.

