Ishihara Chemical’s Strong Performance Boosts Growth Prospects

Ishihara Chemical Company, Ltd. reported significant growth in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales rising by 19.9% and a substantial increase in operating profit by 67.2% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a forecast for continued growth in the fiscal year ending March 2025, highlighting an expected 11.6% increase in net sales. These results reflect the company’s strong operational strategies and market position.

