iShares U.S. Treasury Bond (GOVT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: GOVT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.80, changing hands as low as $22.78 per share. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOVT's low point in its 52 week range is $21.71 per share, with $23.689 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.81.

