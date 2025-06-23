iShares U.S. Treasury Bond Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GOVT

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: GOVT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.82, changing hands as high as $22.84 per share. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOVT's low point in its 52 week range is $22.23 per share, with $23.689 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.