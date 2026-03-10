iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 18.6%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (Symbol: THRO) shows an impressive 18.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), which makes up 3.01% of the iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (Symbol: THRO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $216,340,234 worth of MRVL, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MRVL:

MRVL — last trade: $92.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/25/2025 Sandeep Bharathi President, Data Center Group 3,400 $78.03 $265,302 09/25/2025 Chris Koopmans President and COO 6,800 $78.03 $530,604 09/25/2025 Matthew J. Murphy Chairman of the Board and CEO 13,600 $77.09 $1,048,424

And Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE), the #48 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (Symbol: THRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $182,996,496 worth of EXE, which represents approximately 2.54% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EXE is detailed in the table below:

EXE — last trade: $107.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/19/2026 Matthew Gallagher Director 1,000 $100.66 $100,660 03/06/2026 Michael Wichterich Interim President and CEO 2,000 $107.50 $215,000

