iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 18.6%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (Symbol: THRO) shows an impressive 18.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), which makes up 3.01% of the iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (Symbol: THRO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $216,340,234 worth of MRVL, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MRVL:
MRVL — last trade: $92.65 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/25/2025
|Sandeep Bharathi
|President, Data Center Group
|3,400
|$78.03
|$265,302
|09/25/2025
|Chris Koopmans
|President and COO
|6,800
|$78.03
|$530,604
|09/25/2025
|Matthew J. Murphy
|Chairman of the Board and CEO
|13,600
|$77.09
|$1,048,424
And Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE), the #48 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (Symbol: THRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $182,996,496 worth of EXE, which represents approximately 2.54% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EXE is detailed in the table below:
EXE — last trade: $107.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/19/2026
|Matthew Gallagher
|Director
|1,000
|$100.66
|$100,660
|03/06/2026
|Michael Wichterich
|Interim President and CEO
|2,000
|$107.50
|$215,000
