iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IETC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (Symbol: IETC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.29, changing hands as high as $98.50 per share. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IETC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IETC's low point in its 52 week range is $68.7407 per share, with $108.4724 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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