iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IETC

Looking at the chart above, IETC's low point in its 52 week range is $68.7407 per share, with $108.4724 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.43.
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Also see: Next Earnings Date
EBND Dividend History
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